Family Time Heidi Klum’s Photos With Her and Seal’s 4 Kids: Family Album By Riley Cardoza August 30, 2021 Courtesy Heidi Klum/Instagram 8 4 / 8 March 2021 Leni gave her mom a hug while hanging poolside. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News