Big Brother Status

“Gunner talks to the baby all the time,” Montag says. “And right before I got pregnant, he was praying and said, ‘God, please I want a baby right now.’ And I said, ‘How are you going to feel if that doesn’t happen?’ And he goes, ‘It’s OK, God has the best plan.’”

The former MTV star adds that her son “originally” wanted a brother, but they explained to him that he might have a sister. “And he started getting excited for that,” she tells Us. “So he’s just excited for a baby.”