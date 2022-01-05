May 2021

The couple were on “different pages” about baby No. 2 amid the coronavirus pandemic, Pratt told Us, explaining, “Heidi was willing to [get] pregnant during the pandemic. … And I was, like, hearing stories about dads having to wait outside of the building. They’d come in for, like, two minutes. Just the idea to me … I didn’t want to do that. It felt like a sci-fi movie. That was a hard conversation to have. Still, Heidi wishes we’d been able to do that. And I’m still glad we didn’t.”