Kevin and Eniko Hart

“Happy Mother’s Day to this beautiful woman & wife of mine….We love you @enikohart ….And we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girl….Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW!!!! God is unbelievable….We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you honey…. #Harts,” the stand-up comedian captioned two pictures from their gender reveal party as his pregnant wife wore a pink sash alongside his daughter Heaven, 15, son Hendrix, 12, and the couple’s son Kenzo, 2.