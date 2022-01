Christina Haack

The Christina on the Coast star shares Taylor and Brayden with ex-husband El Moussa, from whom she split in 2016. Haack married Ant Anstead in December 2018 and they welcomed their son, Hudson, less than one year later in September 2019. Haack announced her split from the British TV personality in September 2020. The California native got engaged to Joshua Hall in September 2021, three months after she and Anstead finalized their divorce.