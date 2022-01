Jenny and Dave Marrs

The husband-and-wife team of Fixer to Fabulous have their hands busy off screen while raising five kids. The pair welcomed twin boys Nathan and Ben in 2009, four years after getting married in April 2005.

They adopted daughter Sylvie from Africa in 2013 but were unable to bring her home until the following year due to the shutdown of the Congolese government. The duo went on to welcome daughter Charlotte in 2014 and son Luke in 2019.