Although Drew Seeley didn’t appear on screen in High School Musical, he provided vocals that were blended with Zac Efron’s voice in the first film. He also cowrote the iconic song “Get’cha Head in the Game” with producer Ray Cham.

The Canada native and his wife, Amy Paffrath, welcomed their daughter, Ember, in July 2019. “Ember you are my entire heart,” the Another Cinderella Story actor wrote alongside a July 2022 Instagram post of Paffrath holding their little girl.