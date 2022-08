Ondine Pauline

When Rulin announced the birth of her daughter via Instagram in August 2022, some of her HSM cast mates congratulated her in the comments. “Yay!!!! So happy for y’all. Congratulations” Seeley wrote.

“Welcome to the world sweet baby girl 💖 Congratulations you two! I’m glad to see she has arrived safely 🕊 Sending you and her so much Love. Xo,” Stroh commented.