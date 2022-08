Zetta Higginson

Kaycee Stroh stole the audience’s hearts as Martha Cox, a bookworm who secretly loved to breakdance. She and her husband, Ben Higginson, welcomed their first daughter, Zetta, in May 2013.

The Disney Channel alum announced her pregnancy in November 2013.

“It’s been a long time coming. Ben and I have been waiting for the right time, but as anyone in the entertainment business learns, there is no right time,” she said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time.