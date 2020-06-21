Pregnancies Hilaria Baldwin Shows Baby Bump Ahead of 5th Child: Pregnancy Pics By Riley Cardoza 12 hours ago Hilaria Baldwin's baby bump. Instagram 25 25 / 25 Hugs “Amor,” she wrote in June 2020 next to a photo of her daughter hugging her bump. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This Pleated Top Will Make Any Summer Outfit More Stylish This Stylish Sun Hat Helps Prevent Aging and Is Easy to Wear With a Ponytail These Crystal Clear Steve Madden Sandals Are Now 33% Off More News