Pregnancies Hilaria Baldwin Shows Baby Bump Ahead of 5th Child: Pregnancy Pics By Riley Cardoza May 29, 2020 Courtesy of Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram 17 17 / 17 Peek A Boo The fitness guru pulled up her sweater in May 2020 to show her bare baby bump. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Keep This 10-Pack of Disposable Face Masks in Your Bag to Stay Safe These Denim Shorts From Amazon Are a Hit for All Body Types Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Split After Nearly 3 Years Together More News