April 2019

Hilaria defended her decision to publicly share her miscarriage, writing via Instagram: “It’s something so many people deal with it, and as women we’re trained to deal with it silently. You’re definitely not supposed to say anything before 12 weeks. Some of that is because people are superstitious or that’s how they feel they’re gonna be stronger. A lot of it, for other people, is from fear. I don’t think that we have to live with such fear. For me, personally, it would be harder to do it silently. … Secrets are only scary when they’re secrets. Once you let the secret out, it’s not so scary anymore.”