Kids

Hilary Duff Bonds With Son Luca, 8, During Pottery-Making ‘Date Night’: Pics

By
Hilary Duff Bonds With Son Luca, 8, During Pottery-Making ‘Date Night’: Pics
Hilary Duff and son Luca. Courtesy of Hilary Duff/Instagram
5
4 / 5
podcast
LTG_Mask_600x338_10.21.20

Masked With Mom

Duff wore a plaid face covering, and Luca rocked a gray one.

Back to top