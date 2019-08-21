Family Time Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma Take Luca, 7, and Banks, 9 Months, on Adorable Hawaiian Vacation By Riley Cardoza August 21, 2019 Courtesy of Hilary Duff/Instagram 16 17 / 16 Trio Time She held Banks on her lap while Koma leaned in for a photo. Back to top More News Olivia Wilde Says This Conditioner Saved Her Eyebrows After ‘15 Years of Baldness’ This Under-Eye Brightener Seriously Looks Like an Instagram Filter IRL The Best Weight Loss Program, Especially for Those Who Have Tried It All More News