Babies

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s Daughter Mae’s Baby Album: Pics

By
Breast-Feeding Baby Mae! Hilary Duff Documents ‘Late Afternoon Cluster Feed’
 Courtesy of Hilary Duff/Instagram
7
1 / 7
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Bonding With Baby

“That late afternoon cluster feed,” Duff captioned an April 2021 Instagram Story video nursing Mae.

Back to top