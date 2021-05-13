Babies

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s Daughter Mae’s Baby Album: Pics

By
Hilary Duff's Sweetest Moments With Youngest Daughter
 Courtesy of Hilary Duff/Instagram
17
2 / 17
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Chubby Cheeks

Duff’s youngest daughter was “working on [her] double chin” in May 2021.

Back to top