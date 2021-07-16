‘Chunky Thighs Save Lives'! Hilary Duff's Daughter Mae's Album

Babies Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s Daughter Mae’s Baby Album: Pics By Riley Cardoza 10 hours ago Courtesy of Hilary Duff/Instagram 31 1 / 31 Couch Cuties “Chunky thighs save lives,” Duff captioned a July 2021 mother-daughter photo. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Stars — They’re Just Like Us! Serena Williams Through the Years: From Tennis Champion to Motherhood and More Whoopi Goldberg Through the Years: From EGOT Win to Hosting ‘The View’ More News