Babies

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s Daughter Mae’s Baby Album: Pics

By
Hilary Duff Breast-Feeds 1-Week-OId Daughter Mae: I Do ‘a Lot of This’
Hilary Duff with daughter Mae. Courtesy of Hilary Duff/Instagram
6
1 / 6
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Feeding Time

Duff shared that she was doing “a lot” of breast-feeding the first week after Mae’s arrival.

Back to top