Babies

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s Daughter Mae’s Baby Album: Pics

By
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's Daughter Mae's Baby Album Kiss Kiss
 Courtesy of Hilary Duff/Instagram
19
1 / 19
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Kiss, Kiss

Duff held her youngest daughter while giving Banks a kiss in a May 2021 “photo dump” via Instagram.

Back to top