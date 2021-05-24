Babies

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s Daughter Mae’s Baby Album: Pics

By
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's Daughter Mae's Baby Album Waterworks
 Courtesy of Hilary Duff/Instagram
22
1 / 22
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Waterworks

“Who’s ready for Monday?” Duff captioned a May 2021 Instagram Story photo of Mae crying in her arms.

Back to top