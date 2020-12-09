Pregnancies

Hilary Duff’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 3rd Child’s Arrival: Pregnancy Pics

By
Hilary Duff Baby Bump Album Ahead 3rd Child Arrival
 Courtesy Hilary Duff/Instagram
9
8 / 9
podcast
LTG_HOL_STOCKING_AMI_12.3.20_600x338

Boy or Girl?

Duff showed off her bump while asking her Instagram followers for their guesses on her baby’s sex.

Back to top