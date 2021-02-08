Pregnancies

Hilary Duff’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 3rd Child’s Arrival: Pregnancy Pics

By
Hilary Duff nutella baby bump
 Courtesy of Hilary Duff/Instagram
23
22 / 23
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

Cue the Cravings

The former Disney Channel star posed with jars of Nutella in February 2021.

Back to top