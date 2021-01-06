Pregnancies Hilary Duff’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 3rd Child’s Arrival: Pregnancy Pics By Riley Cardoza 4 hours ago Courtesy of Hilary Duff/Instagram 15 14 / 15 LOL Koma, dressed as Santa Claus, tried to cop a feel while his wife sat on his lap. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Everything Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Have Said About Their Strained Family Relationship Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News