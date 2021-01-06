Pregnancies Hilary Duff’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 3rd Child’s Arrival: Pregnancy Pics By Riley Cardoza 4 hours ago Courtesy of Hilary Duff/Instagram 15 12 / 15 Matching Moment The couple and their kids twinned in festive pajamas in a throwback photo posted in January 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Everything Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Have Said About Their Strained Family Relationship Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News