Pregnancies Hilary Duff’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 3rd Child’s Arrival: Pregnancy Pics By Riley Cardoza 4 hours ago Courtesy of Matthew Koma/Instagram 33 33 / 33 Nap Time Duff rested in a dim February 2021 Instagram Story shot. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Dated Celebrities: Tyler Cameron, Colton Underwood and More It’s Over! These ‘Teen Mom’ Breakups Will Go Down as the Messiest in MTV History This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News