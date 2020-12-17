Pregnancies Hilary Duff’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 3rd Child’s Arrival: Pregnancy Pics By Riley Cardoza December 17, 2020 Courtesy of Hilary Duff/Instagram 10 10 / 10 Progress Report Duff posed with gray leggings pulled over her baby bump in December 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Holiday Shopping With Jenny Cipoletti – Take the Quiz To Find A Gift For Everyone On Your List! Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos #Skourtney Forever! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Sweetest Photos Over the Years More News