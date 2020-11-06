Pregnancies

Hilary Duff’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 3rd Child’s Arrival: Pregnancy Pics

By
Hilary Duff’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 3rd Child’s Arrival: Pregnancy Pics
 Courtesy of Hilary Duff/Instagram
3
2 / 3
podcast
LTG_Fall_600x338_10.31.20

Stress Snacking

“What [are you] getting into?” Duff asked her Instagram followers.

Back to top