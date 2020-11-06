Pregnancies Hilary Duff’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 3rd Child’s Arrival: Pregnancy Pics By Riley Cardoza November 6, 2020 Courtesy of Hilary Duff/Instagram 3 2 / 3 Stress Snacking “What [are you] getting into?” Duff asked her Instagram followers. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rebel Wilson Has Been Flaunting Her Weight Loss and Damn She Looks Good! We’re So Surprised These ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Are Still Together These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News