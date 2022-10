2020

In August 2020, the Boys Don’t Cry star opened up about her experience with children.

“Any type of mothering, any type of nurturing, is being a mother. I have a lot of children around me [through] exes who I was with for many years,” she explained at the time. “For a long while I was with a man who had a son [ex Campisi] and I helped raise him. And then after that there was a bunch of kids and I have tons of nieces and nephews.”