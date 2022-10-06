2020

“I actually do want to talk about [my thoughts on motherhood]. I feel that I’m very maternal in the people that I care for and all the sentient beings I have around me — my dogs, my horses or just the human beings,” the Nebraska native shared with Daily Mail in August 2020. “And I feel like so much of the time women who either choose not to or can’t have children are somehow seen as not maternal or not mothering and it is a conversation that needs to be had.”

Swank continued: “I’ve heard a lot of women say that they’ve been told, ‘Oh, you’re kind of a failure.’ Or, you know, ‘Didn’t you come here to procreate?; There are so many different ways to procreate!”