A Ring From His Ashes Was Made

The former Rockettes performer worked with jewelry designer Stephanie Gottlieb to make a unique ring with some of her late husband’s ashes. The designer previously worked with Cordero to design Kloots’ engagement ring. The former professional dancer explained via Instagram that Gottlieb included a sapphire gemstone (Cordero’s birthstone) in the center of the ring and engraved the inside with his initials (NC). In her caption, Kloots revealed her plans to pass this ring onto their son, Elvis.