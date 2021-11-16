‘DWTS’ Tribute

Kloots got noticeably emotional as she prepared to dance to Cordero’s “Live Your Life” during a November 2021 episode of DWTS.

“Those packages are tough. I was sort of watching, sort of not watching. Alan [Bersten] and I always have a ritual that we say a prayer before we dance,” Kloots told Us and other reporters after the episode aired. “I kind of just [tried] to take in the moment, to be honest. I felt so grateful and lucky to be able to do this dance tonight to Nick’s song. I mean, it truly was an honor.”