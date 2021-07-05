Her Heartfelt Instagram Dedications Postmortem

Grief can be difficult, and Kloots has been vocal and vulnerable about all of her emotions since losing her partner. Eleven months after Cordero died, she shared a heartfelt and emotional letter on Instagram.

She wrote: “Never did I think this would be my last month with Nick. We were all fighting so hard, including Nick. His journey seemed so long and on going while it was happening. Looking back I realize how quickly everything happened and how he held on until he knew everyone he loved would be ok. I miss you more and more everyday baby. We all do ❤️.”