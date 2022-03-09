Learning to Live Again

“This video of Nick and Elvis was taken exactly two years ago today,” the Talk cohost wrote via Instagram in January 2022. “It might be my favorite father/son moment I caught on camera. It used to make me too sad to watch, but now I watch it and smile.”

She continued in her post: “I think the most important lesson we learn in losing life is how to live life. …Maybe it’s a stage of grief I’m passing through, I don’t know, but I’m in a phase of throwing caution to the wind! Don’t wait till tomorrow. Say YES. Be a little bit wild, or a lot wild! Be bold, take chances, go on the trip, do all the things I want to try even when I don’t know what I’m doing. Smile. Take control of my life. Create the life I want to live!!! CREATE the life I want to LIVE.”