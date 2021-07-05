She Finished Writing His Song

The late musician started to write a song about his father’s death titled, “Not Far Away,” before his health crisis. While Cordero was unable to complete the lyrics prior to getting sick, Kloots finished the track and even sang her new words in tandem with a recording the Broadway vet had started. In an Instagram post from September 2020, the single mom explained, “The process of writing, singing and recording ‘Not Far Away’ has been incredibly therapeutic for me. Listening to it [sic] has made me feel closer to him, giving me a lot of comfort these last few days.”