Christina Milian

“Fourth grade is when they definitely kick [homework] up a notch,” the singer told Us exclusively in September 2019 at the H&M x Sesame Street Partnership Celebration. “We try to make it fun, though. School is different for every kid and they’re all so different. Math, that’s one of her harder subjects, so whether we have to make up a song or play memorization games, those things really help. So every kid is unique and we try and figure out some things.”