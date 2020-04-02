Family Time

How Celebrity Parents Are Keeping Their Kids Busy While Self-Quarantining Amid Coronavirus

By
Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Dress Up With Kids in Tiger King costumes
 Courtesy of Jade Roper/Instagram
57
1 / 57

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert

The Bachelor in Paradise alums dressed up in Tiger King-inspired outfits with their kids.

Back to top