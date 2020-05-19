Family Time How Celebrity Parents Are Keeping Their Kids Busy While Self-Quarantining Amid Coronavirus By Riley Cardoza 2 hours ago Courtesy Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram 67 1 / 67 Jamie Lynn Spears The Zoey 101 alum and her daughters enjoyed a pool day while “missing the beach.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News We Found Comfy, Casual Shorts on Amazon That Don’t Ride Up Finally — Face Masks You Won’t Hate Wearing Kristin Cavallari’s Former Best Friend Kelly Henderson Sets the Record Straight on Jay Cutler Affair Rumors More News