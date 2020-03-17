Family Time

How Celebrity Parents Are Keeping Their Kids Busy While Self-Quarantining Amid Coronavirus

By
jessica-alba-How-Celebrity-Parents-Are-Keeping-Their-Kids-Busy-While-Self-Quarantining-Amid-Coronavirus
 Courtesy Jessica Alba/Instagram
17
4 / 17

Jessica Alba

The actress tried out TikTok with both of her daughters.

Back to top