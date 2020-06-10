Jinger Duggar

“Here are a few things I’ve been doing at home lately to keep Felicity busy,” the Counting On star wrote via Instagram. “First, we got her a box of crayons with her very own notebook. She LOVES it. Second, I think the highlight of her day has been our daily walks. She usually insists on bringing a baby doll with her and cradles it as we go.”

The reality star went on to write, “Third, ‘SNAX!’ She’s a growing girl so I’ve stocked the house with healthy little snacks she can have in between meals. Nothing beats grabbing an orange off the backyard tree or a fresh cucumber!”