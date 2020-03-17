Family Time How Celebrity Parents Are Keeping Their Kids Busy While Self-Quarantining Amid Coronavirus By Riley Cardoza March 17, 2020 Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram 17 12 / 17 Kourtney Kardashian Reign practiced yoga in his pajamas with his hair in a side ponytail. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Best Portable Antibacterial Items That You Can Still Get on Amazon Antiviral Face Masks, Hand Sanitizers and Immunity Items to Stock Up on — ASAP The Perfect Tequila For When You're Stuck At Home All Week! More News