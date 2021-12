Case Closed?

The twosome finalized their divorce in July 2016 after nearly four years of contentious negotiations. While the details of their divorce agreement were not made public, Frankel broke down during RHONY season 9 when she was finally able to sell the Tribeca apartment she purchased for the then-couple. (Hoppy continued to live there until June 2016, while Frankel hopped around between hotels and other temporary living situations.)