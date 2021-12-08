Inside Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy’s Tumultuous Custody Battle

Emotions Running High

Frankel compared living with Hoppy to being in a “torture chamber” in court in March 2019. “The conflict was day in and day out torture. Emotional, mental, phone, FaceTime, being followed, being harassed, being verbally attacked and all-out assault in every possible way — on my character, on my mental state, on my family, on my parenting, on my career, on my life,” she said in the Manhattan courthouse.

The Bravo star, who got visibly emotional in court, also explained that she previously agreed to joint custody of Bryn because the exes “had been in war and I wanted to stop the bleeding.”

“I had a padlock on my door to protect myself,” she stated. “I pleaded and begged and emailed and said by phone and FaceTime to please stop harassing me and abusing me. And [he] didn’t — it got worse.”

Hoppy previously denied Frankel’s harassment allegations, telling Us through his lawyer in 2017 that his “only concern is his daughter.”