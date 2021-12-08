Inside Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy’s Tumultuous Custody Battle

Fighting for Full Custody

Frankel and Hoppy’s trial for full custody of Bryn began in March 2019. “Why are we doing this? To protect the child,” Frankel’s lawyer told the court on March 4. “The father’s behavior before and after their marriage is extremely harmful to Bryn. His abusive behavior towards her not only damages her relationship with her mother, but to everyone else in her life.”

Hoppy’s lawyer, however, argued that his client wants to move forward with the existing joint custody agreement and claimed Hoppy has been remorseful for his past actions. “While Bethenny seems intent on making this trial about her and Jason, and about the alleged issues between the two, this court must instead be guided by what is best for this child,” Hoppy’s lawyer said. “And the evidence will show that Bryn is happy, healthy, smart and well-adjusted.”