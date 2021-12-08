Inside Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy’s Tumultuous Custody Battle

Fighting Over Bryn

In May 2014, Frankel broke down in court and alleged that Hoppy taunted her in front of their daughter on several occasions.

“Jason said to me, ‘Get ready, we are going to war. It’s over. We’re done,'” she claimed on the stand at the time. “He would hold Bryn, and he would say, ‘You’re finished, you’re done. I’m going to ruin you.’”

Frankel also alleged that Hoppy would try to turn Bryn against her. “He would say, ‘Mommy should be Ursula the witch. She’s a great witch,” she claimed. “You be the princess, I’ll be the prince, Mommy will be the witch.’”