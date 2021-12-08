Like Mom and Dad

Hoppy testified in court in May 2019 about which qualities daughter Bryn shares with her parents. “She’s competitive,” he explained. “I’m sure she gets that from Bethenny and I. Because we are both competitive people, and we are strong-minded — in a positive way.” He went on to describe their only child together as an athletic, creative type and claimed she is a “very happy” kid. The businessman later broke down in tears as he defended his parenting, telling the court: “I can’t believe that we are here.”