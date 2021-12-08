The Carole Situation

Hoppy’s lawyer brought up Frankel’s former bestie and RHONY costar Carole Radizwill in court in May 2019. “Did Carole Radizwill say you’re a master at self promotion and quick to insult?” Robert Wallack asked. “Was that harassment?”

“It’s not if it’s not one time,” Frankel replied. After the attorney asked if the Skinnygirl CEO was “harassing” Radizwill when she “called Carole a bitch and a f–king moron,” Frankel’s lawyer objected, pointing out that her relationship with Radizwill has nothing to do with Hoppy.