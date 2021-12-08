Inside Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy’s Tumultuous Custody Battle

The Dennis Factor

Hoppy’s lawyer Robert Wallack told Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz in August 2018 that his client had “serious concerns” about Frankel’s “parental judgement” after her on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields was found dead of an alleged drug overdose. “It was reported that he died of an Oxycodone overdose,” Wallack said in court. “Our concern is while his death is very sad, this raises serious concerns about Ms. Frankel’s parental judgment.”

“Dennis Shields spent a great deal of time with Bryn and even cared for Bryn at times when Ms. Frankel wasn’t around,” Wallack continued. “Considering Mr. Shields’ addiction, what does that say about Ms. Frankel’s parenting that she would allow this person to care for her daughter? This doesn’t just constitute a lapse in judgment, this was just downright dangerous parenting.”

While Shields’ official cause of death was never confirmed, Frankel revealed during a season 11 episode of RHONY that Bryn was very close to the late banker.

“The Bryn element was another sucker punch,” Frankel said during the March 2019 episode. “She said, ‘Mommy, does Dennis still have a phone number?’ So I said, ‘Yeah.’ … So she goes, ‘I want to text him.’”