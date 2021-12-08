Inside Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy’s Tumultuous Custody Battle

The Fight Continues

Frankel and Hoppy’s former co-parenting coordinator, Rami Mosseri, testified in court in March 2019 and revealed that he quit after a year of working with the duo. “I was able to get through the mother in some degree, I didn’t feel at the time as I was able to get through to the father,” Mosseri said, noting that he has only ever excused himself from a case one other time after 15 years in the business.

“I tried to work with Mr. Hoppy to be more in touch with his anger towards her,” Mosseri told the judge. “And try to realize that life is complicated and that without each party making some compromises they will never be able to parent in an efficient way.”