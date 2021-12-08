The Power of ‘RHONY’

According to Radar Online, Hoppy’s lawyer cited Frankel’s comments regarding Shields’ drug use on RHONY in court in May 2019. Frankel, for her part, maintained that she did not know Shields’ cause of death and argued that her words can be misconstrued on the Bravo hit. “You don’t understand reality television and how it works,” she said in court. “You’re talking about taking one hour from a 40-hour taping, and condensing it down. So many things are said, and things are edited out and taken out of context.”

The judge took Frankel’s side. “If you want to go down that road, you’d have to get a subpoena for us to watch the show and since it is edited you would have to get the uncut version, and that could delay the trial significantly,” the judge explained. “I don’t think that’s a route you want to go and I don’t think it is necessary.”