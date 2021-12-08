The Social Media Issue

Hoppy’s attorney questioned Frankel regarding her social media use in court in May 2019. “Why do you feel the need to share your personal life each time with your 2 million followers?” he asked. Frankel fired back, claiming her followers help her provide a life for Jason and Bryn.

“I know a lot of my fans. I do a lot of book signings. They help support me, and they help me pay Jason’s rent, and they are the people that are allowing me to stand on my own two feet,” she explained. “That’s how I made money to pay Jason millions of dollars. That’s how he is paying your legal bills. That’s why you have this job right now. That’s how Jason can afford his rent, and that’s how I can afford my rent and support my daughter.”